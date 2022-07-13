Leadership changes at the Gainesville Police Department

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville has a new police chief and the former chief is being moved to a new position.

Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry announced Acting Chief Lonnie Scott will officially become the Gainesville Police Department’s next police chief starting July 25.

Former Chief Tony Jones, who became the city’s acting chief operating officer in January, is being appointed the City’s special advisor for juvenile justice and community support programs. Jones will also continue to serve as the neighborhood manager for the Pineridge Neighborhood as part of the City’s Community F.I.R.S.T. initiative.

RELATED: Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones appoints Assistant Chief Lonnie Scott as city’s chief of police

“Chief Jones will have the opportunity to leverage the networks and relationships he has built over his stellar 47-year tenure at the City,” Curry said.

Scott has worked in law enforcement for 37 years. He serves as the neighborhood manager for the Springtree and Hazel Heights neighborhoods as part of the Community F.I.R.S.T. initiative.

“Chief Scott brings decades of experience in the operational management of a police department, developing a well-trained workforce and ethical police force, and knowledge of violence intervention and prevention,” Curry said.

Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones speaks with WCJB TV20 News' Ruelle Fludd about the recent uptick in violence, COVID-19, and the Black Lives Matter movement

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.