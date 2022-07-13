Advertisement

Leadership changes at the Gainesville Police Department

Interim Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott addresses gun violence, officer shortage
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville has a new police chief and the former chief is being moved to a new position.

Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry announced Acting Chief Lonnie Scott will officially become the Gainesville Police Department’s next police chief starting July 25.

Former Chief Tony Jones, who became the city’s acting chief operating officer in January, is being appointed the City’s special advisor for juvenile justice and community support programs. Jones will also continue to serve as the neighborhood manager for the Pineridge Neighborhood as part of the City’s Community F.I.R.S.T. initiative.

RELATED: Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones appoints Assistant Chief Lonnie Scott as city’s chief of police

“Chief Jones will have the opportunity to leverage the networks and relationships he has built over his stellar 47-year tenure at the City,” Curry said.

Scott has worked in law enforcement for 37 years. He serves as the neighborhood manager for the Springtree and Hazel Heights neighborhoods as part of the Community F.I.R.S.T. initiative.

“Chief Scott brings decades of experience in the operational management of a police department, developing a well-trained workforce and ethical police force, and knowledge of violence intervention and prevention,” Curry said.

Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones speaks with WCJB TV20 News' Ruelle Fludd about the recent uptick in violence, COVID-19, and the Black Lives Matter movement

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville

Latest News

Young hurt in rollover in early July
Patric Young injury update
OFR crews rescue driver after rollover crash in Ocala
Drivers navigate new traffic pattern on U.S. 441 in Micanopy
Drivers navigate new traffic pattern on U.S. 441 in Micanopy