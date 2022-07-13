League of Women Voters hosts candidate forum

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “This is an opportunity for us to get to know the candidates a bit and for them to get to know us.”

The forum at the Oak Hammock included three sets of candidates who are running for mayor of Gainesville, the city commission, and the school board.

“The main goal of the league is to educate voters on both issues and the candidates,” said League of Women Voters organizer, Barbara Herbstman.

Candidates addressed ideas for environmental improvements, and single-family housing, and also highlighted active transportation for the city.

“The issue of climate change is very concerning to a lot of us and what is GRU doing to mitigate climate change,” said Herbstman.

Oak Hammock residents also spoke about the importance of implementing solar energy into neighborhoods.

The elimination of single-family housing received lots of attention.

“I think it’s a big mistake. Not that I own a house anymore, but I don’t think that’s a good idea,” said Oak Hammock resident, Jeani Valter.

Valter felt that some candidates don’t seem to be qualified.

“I don’t know, I just sort of wanted to crawl under a chair at some time at some of the things they were saying,” said Valter.

County commission candidates also discussed the annexation of Haile Plantation into the city of Gainesville.

The next candidate forum for the city will take place on July 20th.

