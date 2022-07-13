Advertisement

Morgan & Morgan retained after deadly Tesla crash on I-75

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law firm has been retained to represent the family of the victims of a deadly crash involving a Tesla on Interstate 75 in Gainesville.

Attorneys Mike Morgan and Josh Moore are representing the family of the two people killed in the crash on July 6.

RELATED: Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville

“We have been retained by the family of a couple who were tragically killed when their Tesla Model S crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-75 highway near Gainesville, FL,’ stated the Morgan & Morgan attorneys.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday that it sent a Special Crash Investigations team to probe the crash. According to the law firm, this is the 37th time the agency has opened a probe into a crash involving a Tesla.

RELATED: NHTSA to investigate I-75 Tesla crash in Gainesville that killed 2

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation to determine what caused this deadly collision and have requested Tesla preserve all evidence related to this matter. We are awaiting the crash report as well as audio and video that were recorded in the collision, which will provide us with a clear picture of what happened. We will work to help the family understand why they have lost loved ones and seek justice on their behalf.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville

Latest News

Ocala Fire Rescue crews respond to crash involving an SUV and a Jeep.
OFR crews rescue driver after rollover crash in Ocala
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
GAS LEAK