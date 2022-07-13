Morgan & Morgan retained after deadly Tesla crash on I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law firm has been retained to represent the family of the victims of a deadly crash involving a Tesla on Interstate 75 in Gainesville.

Attorneys Mike Morgan and Josh Moore are representing the family of the two people killed in the crash on July 6.

“We have been retained by the family of a couple who were tragically killed when their Tesla Model S crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-75 highway near Gainesville, FL,’ stated the Morgan & Morgan attorneys.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday that it sent a Special Crash Investigations team to probe the crash. According to the law firm, this is the 37th time the agency has opened a probe into a crash involving a Tesla.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation to determine what caused this deadly collision and have requested Tesla preserve all evidence related to this matter. We are awaiting the crash report as well as audio and video that were recorded in the collision, which will provide us with a clear picture of what happened. We will work to help the family understand why they have lost loved ones and seek justice on their behalf.”

