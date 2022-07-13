Advertisement

OFR crews rescue driver after rollover crash in Ocala

Ocala Fire Rescue crews respond to crash involving an SUV and a Jeep.
Ocala Fire Rescue crews respond to crash involving an SUV and a Jeep.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a man trapped in his vehicle after a rollover crash in Ocala Wednesday morning.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Southwest College Road near 23rd Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

An SUV’s front end was heavily damaged. A jeep was flipped on its side with damage to the side. The driver of the jeep was trapped inside.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews save driver trapped in overturned jeep
Ocala Fire Rescue crews save driver trapped in overturned jeep

Crews pulled the driver out of the jeep through the sunroof. He was then taken to the hospital.

TRENDING: FHP troopers led on high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441

No other injuries were reported.

SUV front end damaged after colliding with Jeep
SUV front end damaged after colliding with Jeep(WCJB)

