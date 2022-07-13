OFR crews rescue driver after rollover crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a man trapped in his vehicle after a rollover crash in Ocala Wednesday morning.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Southwest College Road near 23rd Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

An SUV’s front end was heavily damaged. A jeep was flipped on its side with damage to the side. The driver of the jeep was trapped inside.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews save driver trapped in overturned jeep (OFR)

Crews pulled the driver out of the jeep through the sunroof. He was then taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

SUV front end damaged after colliding with Jeep (WCJB)

