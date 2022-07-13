Paige’s Kitchen: Belgian Endive
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The perfect appetizer with wine and cheese or as a light dinner! The flavor profile is rich and creamy with a bite of full flavor while being easy. The Belgian Endive is perfect to hold the blue cheese and cream cheese. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 1 head Belgian endive (about 12 leaves)
- 4 ounces Blue cheese, crumbled or Gorgonzola
- 2 ounces Cream cheese, softened
- ½ each Pear, medium, diced
- 1/4 cup Dried dates coarsely chopped 1/4 cup
- Toasted pecans, chopped
- 1 tablespoon Balsamic vinegar
- 8 each Fresh chives
Method of preparation:
- Cut the base off of the head of the endive ( about 1 inch) and separate the spears. Wash thoroughly and blot dry.
- Combine the blue cheese and cream cheese
- Core the pear and cut it into small dice
- Add the diced pear and chopped dates to the cheese mixture and gently combine.
- Divide the filling evenly between the endive spears, placing the cheese mixture at the bottom of the endive spear.
- Thinly slice 4 of the chives leaving the other for garnish. Sprinkle sliced chives on top, and use the remaining long chives use as garnish.
- Top with the pecans just before serving.
- After plating, sprinkle lightly with balsamic vinegar.
I am partial to the chocolate flavored balsamic but there are many flavors of balsamic that complement this dish.
