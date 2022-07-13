Paige’s Kitchen: Belgian Endive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The perfect appetizer with wine and cheese or as a light dinner! The flavor profile is rich and creamy with a bite of full flavor while being easy. The Belgian Endive is perfect to hold the blue cheese and cream cheese. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 head Belgian endive (about 12 leaves)

4 ounces Blue cheese, crumbled or Gorgonzola

2 ounces Cream cheese, softened

½ each Pear, medium, diced

1/4 cup Dried dates coarsely chopped 1/4 cup

Toasted pecans, chopped

1 tablespoon Balsamic vinegar

8 each Fresh chives

Method of preparation:

Cut the base off of the head of the endive ( about 1 inch) and separate the spears. Wash thoroughly and blot dry. Combine the blue cheese and cream cheese Core the pear and cut it into small dice Add the diced pear and chopped dates to the cheese mixture and gently combine. Divide the filling evenly between the endive spears, placing the cheese mixture at the bottom of the endive spear. Thinly slice 4 of the chives leaving the other for garnish. Sprinkle sliced chives on top, and use the remaining long chives use as garnish. Top with the pecans just before serving. After plating, sprinkle lightly with balsamic vinegar.

I am partial to the chocolate flavored balsamic but there are many flavors of balsamic that complement this dish.

