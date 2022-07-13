Shands plastic surgery resident will be the keynote speaker at an international conference

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dr. Haley Oberhofer will speak at the Operation Smile International Student Leadership Conference next week in Miami.

The global non-profit specializes in cleft surgery and has over 18,000 student volunteers helping build awareness, raise funds, and educate others.

Oberhofer has been a part of Operation Smile since she was in high school and attended this exact leadership conference.

“It has been over 10 years now that I have been involved in this organization,” said Oberhofer. “I’ve spent a lot of time in prepping for this presentation. Thinking of all the lessons i’ve learned in this last decade. All the opportunities and periods of growth i’ve had with this organization. That has been really special”

Oberhofer just finished her first year of residency at UF and credits Operation Smile for her interest in plastic surgery.

