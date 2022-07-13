Tee Time Week Five: Hole of the Week (No. 10 at Turkey Creek)

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Week five of “Tee Time” means the lessons with club pros is over and phase two of TV20′s summer series takes flight. In “Hole of the Week” Chris Pinson gives you a bird’s-eye-view of a signature hole from various courses in North Central Florida.

The first course to give you a tour of their pride and joy is Turkey Creek, courtesy of Director of Volunteers Dave Kratzer.

Kratzer shares what golfers love so much about playing the short, par-5 10th hole. It’s less than 500 yards, so many long hitters can easily reach the green in two shots, but there’s out-of-bounds down the left side of the hole and there’s a body of water that comes in to play beyond the fairway, on the right. So, if you’re known for launching your drives 280 yards or more, then you might have a decision to make before you hit your tee ball.

Once you’re in the fairway there are some tall, yawning oak trees to contend with to reach the green in two, or you can try to hit around them to set up a wedge into the green for your third shot. The green is guarded by a pair of bunkers on the front left and right of the putting surface.

The green is sloped a bit from back to front, with a small hill in the middle, so depending on pin position, you could either have a straight putt or a slick sliding one.

Turkey Creek is located at 11400 Turkey Creek Blvd, Alachua, FL 32615. To book a tee time, join a league, or inquire about tournaments click here.

