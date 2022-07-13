Two Georgia men busted by Putnam County deputies with over 200,000 ecstasy pills

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a pair of men from Georgia after a traffic stop led to finding 200,000 dollars worth of ecstasy pills.

According to deputies, 31-year-old Avery Lee and 31-year-old Keandre Hill were driving a rental vehicle on State Road 19 near Palatka when deputies pulled them over.

Deputies called the rental company and found out that the vehicle was overdue for return.

After impounding the vehicle, deputies found a backpack with 28 bags of pills that tested positive for about 10,000 doses of ecstasy.

Avery and Hill are charged with felony drug trafficking.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala police investigate two vehicle crash

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.