Two Georgia men busted by Putnam County deputies with over 200,000 ecstasy pills

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a pair of men from Georgia after a traffic stop led to finding 200,000 dollars worth of ecstasy pills.

According to deputies, 31-year-old Avery Lee and 31-year-old Keandre Hill were driving a rental vehicle on State Road 19 near Palatka when deputies pulled them over.

Deputies called the rental company and found out that the vehicle was overdue for return.

After impounding the vehicle, deputies found a backpack with 28 bags of pills that tested positive for about 10,000 doses of ecstasy.

Avery and Hill are charged with felony drug trafficking.

