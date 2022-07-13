UF Health sees spike in vasectomies following Supreme Court abortion ruling

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “I think the males are stepping up saying, hey you know, I could get me a vasectomy.”

Some men in North-Central Florida are seeking contraceptives.

A urologist from UF Health noticed a surge of interest in vasectomies after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Doctor Kevin Campbell, MD, says the clinic typically schedules about forty vasectomies a month.

“And in June of 2022, we noticed there was an uptake to sixty plus,” said Dr. Campbell. “So a fifty percent increase.”

Doctor Campbell says vasectomies can take under fifteen 15 minutes, are straightforward and safe, and may be reversed.

According to Dr. Campbell, consultation requests have been on the rise, and he’s noticed a variety of different age groups in men, seeking this procedure.

“In general it’s men in their mid-twenties to mid-forties. Sometimes late forties,” said Dr. Campbell.

Kevin Dobard is a resident who has undergone a vasectomy and says allows men to take on a role that is often left to women.

“Our ladies in that certain situation is where all responsibility falls on them,” said Dobard.

UF Health predicts they may see a surge in the next upcoming months.

“Coverage for vasectomies is often covered by insurance,” clarified Dr. Campbell.

If insurance does not cover it, the procedure typically cost around three figures.

About 500,000 men undergo vasectomies in the United States annually.

