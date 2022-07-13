USPS worker honored by cowokers through parade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - USPS workers remember a coworker who died in a motorcycle crash.

More than 50 mail carriers drove by the of home Percival Regis to show their love and appreciation for him.

Regis was killed in a motorcycle crash on his way to work on June 28th.

He was only 59 years old when he died.

Regis was a mail carrier in Gainesville for 25 years.

His coworkers describe him as a fantastic friend and a great mail carrier.

“He was my trainer when I first got on at the Post Office. He was always that guy that went above and beyond. He showed up every day ready for work. He had heart, ” said mail carrier Dave Hill.

A coworker who knew Regis for a long time said, “he was always someone who gave it his all.”

“We started as part-timers back in the day. He was one of my best friends at the Post Office. He was always there with a smile to help anyone who needed it,” said retired letter carrier Tom Speckman.

The National Association of Letter Carriers said in a statement, “We mourn the loss of brother Regis, and we send our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Regis was a retired marine who left behind a wife and three kids. Below is a link to a GoFundMe account to help support his family.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/gofundme-for-reggie-percy

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.