20 Gainesville artists will showcase their art during a weekend studio tour

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The full studio tour, hosted by The Gainesville Fine Arts Association (GFAA) will consist of 15 studios featuring 20 artists.

The tour will kick off on Friday, July 15th with a preview from 5pm to 9pm at select studios.

The full studio tour will be open on Saturday, July 16th and Sunday, July 17th from 10am to 5pm each day.

There will be art to purchase.

The tour is free and open to the public.

The 2022 Tour Participating artists:

- Cindy Barnett, potter

- Eleanor Blair, painter

- Linda Blondheim, painter

- Christine Brundige, painter

- Marcus Collier, find woodworking

- Jay Winter Collins, painter- Bettianne Ford, glass artist- Adrienne Gonia, painter

- Steve Howell, potter/sculptor

- Linda Krause, fiber artist- Sandra Matasick, jeweler- Candace McCaffery, fiber artist

- Jane Medved, painter- Michelle Nagri, photographer/painter- Leslie Peebles, printmaker- Alfred Phillips, painter- Peter Senesac, painter- Kate Shakeshaft Murray, potter- Diana Tonnessen, printmaker- Linda Zidonik, mosaic artist

CLICK HERE for the tour map.

