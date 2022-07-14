Alachua County Pets: Ghost Pepper, Pip, Sage, and Leslie

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First is a kitty that is sure to add a little spice to your life Ghost Pepper. This affectionate goofball is ready to find a playmate or a good cuddle buddy.

Next is the small but mighty Pip. This cat might be sassy but only to show off how cute she is.

Next is a three-and-a-half-year-old pup Sage. She is a ruff-tastic play buddy and loves to learn new tricks.

Lastly is the very mature Leslie. This five-year-old pup loves everyone and is ready to fetch at any time of day.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Pets: Smudge, Bushy, Lupin, and Charlie Brown

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.