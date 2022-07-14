Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson, Police Benevolent Association make a deal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of contentious negotiations, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has reached an agreement with the union representing deputies.

The details of the deal agreed to by Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson and the North Florida Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association were not released.

“As I have said throughout this process, I was confident we would come to a successful resolution for all involved and we have done that,” said Watson.

For months the two parties negotiated over pay raises, access to patrol vehicles, and other issues. The union accused Watson of negotiating in bad faith and accused him of violating labor laws.

“The PBA is pleased that we were able to reach a compromise with the Sheriff that we can present to our members that will offer them fair and equitable benefits comparable to other agencies in the state,” PBA President Jody Branaman stated.

The deal will be presented to union members to vote on.

