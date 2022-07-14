Advertisement

CareerSource NCFL released from state-issued financial sanctions

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -CareerSource NCFL is free from state-issued sanctions after financial mishaps in 2019. Under new leadership, CareerSource NCFL officials can request funds without submitting receipts to the state beforehand, for pre-approval.

That was one of the sanctions that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity placed upon the job-skills agency back in 20-9. The state found the branch’s board mismanaged funds by overspending; in addition to, not operating with transparency.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County spokesperson and CareerSource NCFL respond to repayment approval for mismanaged funds

In April, Alachua County commissioners approved repaying the DEO nearly $900,000 out of county’s reserve account. The agency serving both Alachua and Bradford counties was released from the DEO sanction on Monday.

