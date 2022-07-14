Changes on the way will impact public school lunches
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some public schools from Alachua County will be reducing the amount of student eligibility for free and reduced meals.
The change in guidelines for eligibility will start at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
That means students from seventeen local schools will have to meet federal requirements to receive a free or reduced meal.
This change comes after public schools were able to give meals to all students during the pandemic.
The affected schools include:
Buchholz High
Chiles Elementary
Ft. Clarke Middle
Gainesville High
Hidden Oak Elementary
High Springs Community
Kanapaha Middle
Meadowbrook Elementary
Newberry High, Oak View Middle
PAM@Loften High
Santa Fe High,
Talbot Elementary
Wiles Elementary
Expressions Charter
PK Yonge Developmental
Healthy Learning Charter
TRENDING STORY: Marion County Commissioners want the school board to pay SROs fully during Summer school
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.