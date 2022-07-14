Changes on the way will impact public school lunches

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some public schools from Alachua County will be reducing the amount of student eligibility for free and reduced meals.

The change in guidelines for eligibility will start at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

That means students from seventeen local schools will have to meet federal requirements to receive a free or reduced meal.

This change comes after public schools were able to give meals to all students during the pandemic.

The affected schools include:

Buchholz High

Chiles Elementary

Ft. Clarke Middle

Gainesville High

Hidden Oak Elementary

High Springs Community

Kanapaha Middle

Meadowbrook Elementary

Newberry High, Oak View Middle

PAM@Loften High

Santa Fe High,

Talbot Elementary

Wiles Elementary

Expressions Charter

PK Yonge Developmental

Healthy Learning Charter

