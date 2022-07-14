Advertisement

Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional facility employee and violation of oath by a public officer.(Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A correctional officer in Georgia has been charged for having a sexual relationship with an inmate, officials said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional facility employee and violation of oath by a public officer.

The sheriff’s office said that authorities received a letter from an inmate at the Douglas County Jail alleging that Lewis was sexually involved with another inmate at the jail.

Investigators were able to corroborate the inmate’s allegations, and Lewis admitted that she had kissed and performed oral sodomy on an inmate in custody, officials said.

Lewis’ first court appearance was Thursday morning, where she was placed under a $30,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lewis had worked for them for a little more than a year, initially as a dispatcher before transferring to the jail division.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a statement that while he believes he has many great officers, if one of them knowingly violates the law, they will be punished accordingly.

“I have many great officers and I’m not going to allow one bad apple to spoil the bunch,” Pounds said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
GPD investigates shooting
Shots fired at Gainesville community center

Latest News

Moviegoers will get the chance to celebrate the magic of "Dirty Dancing" again in theaters.
‘Dirty Dancing’ returning to theaters for 35th anniversary
DeSantis speaks in Putnam County
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Putnam County
Ocala renters struggle with paying for housing as inflation reaches 41 year record
Contractors estimate the nearly 46,000 square foot site will be finished by 2024.
Florida’s first Army Reserve equipment concentration site has officially broken ground in Gainesville
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73