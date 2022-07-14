Advertisement

Florida Gateway College names Chris Hackett as new athletic director

Florida Gateway College names Chris Hackett as new athletic director
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College has named Chris Hackett as the new athletic director.

He was previously employed at Frank Phillips College in Texas.

Hackett had been the AD of the college since 2020 and the men’s basketball coach since 2011.

He holds the win record at the school with 159.

Hackett is taking over for Rebecca Golden, who led the initiative to revive the college’s athletics program.

Golden now serves as the Director of Resource Development at the FGC Foundation.

