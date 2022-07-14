Gainesville is set to have the first equipment concentration site in Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Army Reserve equipment concentration site on Thursday.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. and attendees will need to RSVP to attend.

It will be held at 3100 NE 39th Ave in Gainesville.

This is the first equipment concentration site in the state of Florida.

It will be hosted by the U.S. Army Reserve in conjunction with the U.S. Army.

