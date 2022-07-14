Advertisement

Florida’s first Army Reserve equipment concentration site has officially broken ground in Gainesville

The site will provide more efficient disaster response.
By Erica Nicole
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Army Reserve Concentration site, located at the site of the old Alachua County Fairgrounds.

It’s been in the works for nearly a decade and it was only two years ago when the county commission finally approved the site.

County commissioners said they recognized the need for the Army Reserve and they had the land available.

It’ll be the first equipment concentration site in Florida and will be home to almost 2,500 vehicles.

In addition to providing hundreds of jobs in construction, once it’s built, there will be over 100 high-paying jobs.

“We as a community have been trying to find an employer, so to have the United States government and the U.S. Army to be that employer to help us really build out this area of the county that has needed economic development for so long...It’s just really an exciting day,” said Ken Cornell, Alachua County commissioner.

Currently, the closest site is in Georgia and soon, having an equipment site in state, will provide more efficient disaster response.

Contractors estimate the nearly 46,000 square foot site will be finished by 2024.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
GPD investigates shooting
Shots fired at Gainesville community center

Latest News

DeSantis speaks in Putnam County
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Putnam County
Ocala renters struggle with paying for housing as inflation reaches 41 year record
Groundbreaking Army reserve concentration site
William Merrill, 29, Putnam County Jail booking photo
Interlachen man arrested for sex trafficking teenage girl