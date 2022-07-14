Former Gator basketball star Patric Young updates condition after accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former Gator basketball star Patric Young dazzled fans with his sheer physicality and rebounding skill. These days, he’s in need of an assist. Young was badly hurt in a single vehicle rollover accident two weeks ago, and provided an update on Wednesday.

Young was all smiles in a twitter video in which he announced his release from a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He has since been transported to Denver for additional rehabilitation.

“It’s been exactly two weeks since my accident, and we have the first milestone of many to come,” said Young in the video. “I’m in great spirits, thank you everybody so much for your thoughts and prayers. Thank you, it keeps me going, and I hope to continue to inspire you guys as I’m going.”

Young has not given specifics on the severity of his injuries.

The 6-foot-10 Young was a three-year starter at Florida and a member of the Gators’ 2014 Final Four squad. He maintains a healthy attitude despite his struggles.

