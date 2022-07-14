Gainesville city commissioners will meet to discuss the spending for the first year of Gainesville For All
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a meeting with the general policy committee and Gainesville city commissioners on Thursday.
The meeting will happen at 1 p.m.
It will be held in the Roberta Lisle Kline conference room.
They will be considering spending $1.73 million for the first year of the Gainesville For All initiative.
Gainesville For All is also requesting $500,000 from the city for capital improvements and personal costs.
This meeting is open to the public.
