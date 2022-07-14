Gainesville city commissioners will meet to discuss the spending for the first year of Gainesville For All

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a meeting with the general policy committee and Gainesville city commissioners on Thursday.

The meeting will happen at 1 p.m.

It will be held in the Roberta Lisle Kline conference room.

They will be considering spending $1.73 million for the first year of the Gainesville For All initiative.

Gainesville For All is also requesting $500,000 from the city for capital improvements and personal costs.

This meeting is open to the public.

