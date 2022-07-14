Advertisement

Gainesville Country Club served a notice of levy and seizure

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Country Club, which has survived recent financial troubles, will be closed for the next two to three days.

The Alachua County Tax Collector John Power says a notice of levy and seizure was posted on the front door of the business due to unpaid bills. The notice has since been removed because payments were received.

Former General Manager Betty Rose told TV20 the facility was closed for maintenance.

In 2020, TV20 reported the owners grappled with large past due bills, but court and tax records show most have been paid.

Court records show an outstanding lawsuit filed against the course by a lawn equipment company.

Tax records show a delinquent tax certificate for 2021.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Woman arrested after chasing man with scissors and threatening him
Woman arrested after chasing man with scissors and threatening him
Man arrested after shooting stolen gun in backyard
Man arrested after shooting stolen gun in backyard
Man arrested after shooting stolen gun in backyard
Man arrested after shooting stolen gun in backyard
Woman arrested after chasing man with scissors and threatening him
Woman arrested after chasing man with scissors and threatening him