Gainesville Country Club served a notice of levy and seizure

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Country Club, which has survived recent financial troubles, will be closed for the next two to three days.

The Alachua County Tax Collector John Power says a notice of levy and seizure was posted on the front door of the business due to unpaid bills. The notice has since been removed because payments were received.

Former General Manager Betty Rose told TV20 the facility was closed for maintenance.

In 2020, TV20 reported the owners grappled with large past due bills, but court and tax records show most have been paid.

Court records show an outstanding lawsuit filed against the course by a lawn equipment company.

Tax records show a delinquent tax certificate for 2021.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.