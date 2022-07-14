Advertisement

Gainesville Country Club will be closed for the next two to three days for maintenance

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Country Club, which has survived recent financial troubles, will be closed for the next two to three days.

General manager Betty Rose tells TV20 it’s for maintenance.

In 2020, TV20 told you how owners grappled with large past due bills, but court and tax records show most have been paid.

Court records show an outstanding lawsuit filed against the course by a lawn equipment company.

Tax records show a delinquent tax certificate for 2021.

