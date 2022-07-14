The Gainesville Empowerment Zone Family Center is receiving funds from the City through American Rescue Plan

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The General Policy Committee met today to discuss the funding for a new learning center in Gainesville.

The non-profit organization, Gainesville For All, wants to spend $1.73 million in the first year of their Gainesville For All initiative.

The organization requested the City of Gainesville to give it half a million dollars for the Gainesville Empowerment Zone Family Learning Center.

The learning center will be in East Gainesville at Metcalfe Elementary School and will offer early learning for children ages six weeks to three years old.

The city agreed to give $350,000 of American Rescue Plan funds.

GNV4ALL has also sent funding requests to the Alachua County Board of Commissioners.

