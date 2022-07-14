Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Putnam County

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited North Central Florida to hold a press conference at a restaurant.

Gov. DeSantis spoke at Corky Bell’s Seafood at Gator Landing in East Palatka. There he presented a $3.5 million check to the town of Welaka for water improvements.

The governor was joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle. They discussed other infrastructure plans in the state.

