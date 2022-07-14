Interlachen man arrested for sex trafficking teenage girl

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on numerous charges including assault, battery, and sexual acts committed on a minor.

Detectives first started investigating William Shannon Lee Merrill, 29, in November 2021. A teenage girl told deputies about her two-year relationship with Merrill which was violent and involved sex trafficking.

The girl told deputies she began having sex with Merill in 2020. Eventually, he made her stay with him and would get upset if she tried to go home, to school, or to medical appointments.

Merrill is accused of selling graphic photos and videos of the victim on social media. He reportedly burned the victim on two occasions and tattooed his initials and other symbols on her body.

The victim says Merrill was also having sex with another teenage girl and forced her to hide in the closet when the other girl was at his home.

“This is a depraved individual who preys on children and their insecurities,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said.

The victim left in September 2021 after Merrill choked her unconscious and pointed a gun at her.

The state attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant in June, and Merrill was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with lewd, lascivious behavior on a victim 12 to 16 years old, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, cruelty toward a child, aggravated assault with a weapon, battery, and three counts of tattoo minor without a guardian or parental consent.

“What this child endured is reprehensible and her situation was becoming much more violent with a predator who did not care for her well-being as demonstrated by his actions,” said DeLoach. “If she had not gotten away when she did, the outcome could have been much different. I also can’t stress enough how important it is for parents and guardians to monitor your child’s social media and know who is contacting them.”

