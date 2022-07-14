Lake City Police Chief Gerald Perry will have coffee and conversation with residents

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents can have a coffee with Lake City Police Chief Gerald Perry on Thursday.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORY: Columbia County Report: Meridian is set to open a live-in facility, and a senior center is accepting donations for book fair

It will be held at the Starbucks at 2511 U.S. 90 in Lake City.

The event is open to the public, and you can go and receive complimentary coffee and conversation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.