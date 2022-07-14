Man arrested after shooting stolen gun in backyard

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Zaytarious Chisolm, 20, after reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived near Southwood Apartments, they determined Chisolm was firing a gun in a nearby backyard.

Officers say they found a loaded stolen gun that Chisolm was using.

He is charged with firing a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

