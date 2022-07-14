Man in Clay County is dead after he crashed his car

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash in Clay County.

The driver was traveling southbound on SR 23 Wednesday when it ran off the roadway.

It went into the median and crossed into the northbound side.

TRENDING STORY:

The vehicle went airborne and cleared a fence. The car came to a stop in a retention pond.

The driver was a 37-year-old male.

