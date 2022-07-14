Marion County Commissioners want the school board to pay SROs fully during Summer school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - During the Summer, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is assigning school resources officers to all schools in session.

During the Marion County Commission’s budget workshop, a debate over who should pay their wages was discussed. As of right now the county is providing some of the funds for the SROs but feels that the school board should be responsible for covering all of the costs.

“What it looks like we’re paying 30% and we’re not going to get that productivity from a deputy. So if we’re doing that I think the school board should pay for the deputy wholeheartedly,” said Commissioner Carl Zalak.

Vice-chair of the school board Allison Campbell said they just approved a new contract and pay the right amount to make sure their staff and students are safe.

“For the sheriff’s office, the Ocala Police Department, and the Belleview Police Department we just approved them at the end of June. So the fact that this seemed as if it was a revelation to the commissioners today was interesting because that was something we already approved.”

Sheriff Billy Woods was at the meeting and said he’ll do whatever to protect students and there’s no price on safety. “

There’s more than money in this negotiation and I’ll rather discuss it one on one because there’s a bigger picture.”

But commissioner Kathy Bryant said if the SROs are in schools and not on patrol the school board should still pay.

“At the end of the day if we’re not seeing any benefit from those SROs anymore the school needs to cover the complete cost of them.”

The school board said their contracts will go up over the next two years to pay SROs.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.