Ocala renters struggle with paying for housing as inflation reaches 41 year record

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Much like everything else, rent prices in much of north central Florida have gone up, and it’s making life more difficult for people renting their homes.

At Windsor Towers in Ocala, Raymond Beeber said he’s anticipating the rent to increase once his current lease expires. He’s expecting rent to go up about 200 dollars a month.

“We had a gentleman next door who already moved out because his rent went up and he’s in subsidized housing and he’s on a fixed income,” he explained. “They’re probably going to be asking [for] 900 or above.”

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows the staggering growth of inflation - now at a new 41-year high. According to a new report from the real estate brokerage company Redfin, the median monthly rent payment in the U.S surpassed $2,000 in May - the highest it’s been since 2019.

“It’s either move or cut back,” Beeber said.

Cutting back on driving, going out to eat, and even how much he spends at the grocery store.

“Everywhere you go, you’re affected by it,” Penny Rose Lundmen said outside of her Woodland Bend apartment unit.

Lundmen said she’ll continue relying on her faith to get her through these tough times.

“God will take care of you. If you’re doing the right thing, he promises plenty of food, plenty of things to eat, sleep, so if you keep seeking him first, everything else will be okay for you,” she said.

Many in Ocala are also having to calculate how to pay their energy bills after the city council approved a cost adjustment in what is charged, including Beeber.

“The bill I used to have is now $30 more,” he explained. “No matter what they charge, you have to pay it. To live.”

