Advertisement

Power shut off at the Gainesville Country Club

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Country Club, which has survived recent financial troubles, is facing large bills from the tax collector and the power utility.

Gainesville Regional Utilities officials confirmed they shut off the power at the club for failure to pay. The club owes $38,843.45 to the utility.

The Alachua County Tax Collector John Power says a notice of levy and seizure was posted on the front door of the business due to unpaid bills. The notice has since been removed because payments were received.

Alachua County Tax Collector tapes notice of pending levy and seizure to the door of the...
Alachua County Tax Collector tapes notice of pending levy and seizure to the door of the Gainesville Country Club(WCJB)

Former General Manager Betty Rose told TV20 the facility was closed for maintenance.

In 2020, TV20 reported the owners grappled with large past due bills, but court and tax records show most have been paid.

Court records show an outstanding lawsuit filed against the course by a lawn equipment company.

Tax records show a delinquent tax certificate for 2021.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
GPD investigates shooting
Shots fired at Gainesville community center

Latest News

DeSantis speaks in Putnam County
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Putnam County
Ocala renters struggle with paying for housing as inflation reaches 41 year record
Contractors estimate the nearly 46,000 square foot site will be finished by 2024.
Florida’s first Army Reserve equipment concentration site has officially broken ground in Gainesville
Groundbreaking Army reserve concentration site
William Merrill, 29, Putnam County Jail booking photo
Interlachen man arrested for sex trafficking teenage girl