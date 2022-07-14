Ronald McDonald House of NCFL starts their Capital Campaign to expand facilities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida is celebrating 40 years of operation. Sherry Houston let us know how you can help continue to keep families close. RMHNCF has 87 families who are currently on their waiting list and they have been on the waitlist since the middle of May. They are moving to another location so that they can expand their capacity. They will be building 50 suites for families. A room will have 2 beds right next to each other, there will be a little seating area, then you will walk into another room with two beds, a full bath, 2 TVs, something that is more conducive to having more family members together. They hired walker architects and they have designed the renovations of this building and it’s just one block away from their current house. The goal is to raise $5 Million. They raised $1.1 Million so far and plan on renovating this new location beginning at the end of this year. Then they will be able to continue to add money to the coffers. The goal is to have that $5 Million in donations completed by January of 2024. So the building currently has 47 rooms. This will create 50 suites, adding an additional 19 rooms for their families. They will have a larger courtyard area and a much larger living room area. They’ll have a huge dining room where they can seat approximately 100 families. They have discussed having a visiting chef program, where people can come into the house and meet the families. The visiting chef program will have its own dedicated kitchen. When the sweets and treats aren’t being used and the visiting chef isn’t being used, the families will be able to cook for themselves and spend time together.

They are going to work up until the day when they move the families to the new location. The community can help by making that substantial gift. They have lots of naming opportunities where an individual can name a room forever for $100,000. These are large numbers, but when you are raising $5 Million, it’s important to look for those large numbers. That doesn’t mean if someone wants to make a gift of $5 or $10 or $100 then that won’t truly be accepted. Of course, they welcome every single donation for making more rooms for families. For more information, you can visit their website HERE.

