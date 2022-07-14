Advertisement

Santa Fe River Ranch will host the 2022 livestock and forages field day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida Livestock Agents Group will host the 2022 livestock and forages field day on Thursday.

The event will be from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Santa Fe River Ranch or 29220 NW 122 St in Alachua.

TRENDING STORY: Leadership changes at the Gainesville Police Department

They will provide equipment and livestock demonstrations and presentations from UF IFAS specialists and county agents.

The at-the-door fee will be $50, and there are no refunds.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville

Latest News

Gainesville city commissioners will meet to discuss the spending for the first year of...
Gainesville city commissioners will meet to discuss the spending for the first year of Gainesville For All
Santa Fe River Ranch will host the 2022 livestock and forages field day
Santa Fe River Ranch will host the 2022 livestock and forages field day
Man in Clay County is dead after he crashed his car
Man in Clay County is dead after he crashed his car
Gainesville is set to have the first equipment concentration site in Florida
Gainesville is set to have the first equipment concentration site in Florida
Alachua County Pets: Ghost Pepper, Pip, Sage, and Leslie
Alachua County Pets: Ghost Pepper, Pip, Sage, and Leslie