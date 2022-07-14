Santa Fe River Ranch will host the 2022 livestock and forages field day
Published: Jul. 14, 2022
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida Livestock Agents Group will host the 2022 livestock and forages field day on Thursday.
The event will be from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
It will be held at the Santa Fe River Ranch or 29220 NW 122 St in Alachua.
They will provide equipment and livestock demonstrations and presentations from UF IFAS specialists and county agents.
The at-the-door fee will be $50, and there are no refunds.
