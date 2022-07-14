UF softball well represented at the 2022 World Games as Team USA captures gold

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WCJB) -The U.S. softball team picked up the gold medal at the 2022 World Games on Wednesday night in Birmingham, and the celebration for the red, white, and blue had an orange & blue flavor.

Former players Michelle Moultrie and Amanda Lorenz, 2022 senior Charla Echols, and head coach Tim Walton had a role in Team USA’s run to the title, with Walton serving as an assistant coach for the national squad.

The U.S. defeated Japan, 3-2 in Wednesday’s gold medal contest, scoring all three runs on Janae Jefferson’s bases-clearing double in the second inning. The U.S. held on to avenge last summer’s loss to Japan in the Olympic gold medal game. Moultrie was also part of that runner-up U.S. team.

