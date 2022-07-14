Woman arrested after chasing man with scissors and threatening him

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sapphira Crawford, 46, is behind bars after Gainesville police say she threatened to kill a man while chasing him with scissors.

Officers say Crawford called 911 Wednesday night, saying a man she lives with had hit her.

She told dispatch “I’m going to kill him tonight.”

When officers arrived on East University Avenue, Crawford was chasing the man with a pair of scissors.

While bringing Crawford into custody, the vehicle both her and the victim live out of caught on fire.

Gainesville Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.

