Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell elected to the Florida Association of Counties board of directors

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell is joining the Florida Association of Counties board of directors.

Commissioner Cornell was elected to the board this month during the association’s annual conference and education exhibit.

He was also named vice chair of the FAC’s Federal Affairs Committee.

He is going to be serving on the board for two years.

