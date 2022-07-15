Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell elected to the Florida Association of Counties board of directors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell is joining the Florida Association of Counties board of directors.

Commissioner Cornell was elected to the board this month during the association’s annual conference and education exhibit.

He was also named vice chair of the FAC’s Federal Affairs Committee.

He is going to be serving on the board for two years.

