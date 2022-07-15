ARC of Alachua receives grant improving computer access for its clients

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The ARC of Alachua County received a $10,000 grant from the Women’s Giving Circle of the Community Foundation of North Central Florida.

The grant is meant for adult women with intellectual and development disabilities to have access to computers.

The grant allowed ARC to buy laptops for their group homes and main campuses.

Now, the computers are available for their clients who need daily access to computers to learn skills, look for a job and safely browse the internet.

