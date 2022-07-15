Advertisement

ARC of Alachua receives grant improving computer access for its clients

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The ARC of Alachua County received a $10,000 grant from the Women’s Giving Circle of the Community Foundation of North Central Florida.

The grant is meant for adult women with intellectual and development disabilities to have access to computers.

The grant allowed ARC to buy laptops for their group homes and main campuses.

Now, the computers are available for their clients who need daily access to computers to learn skills, look for a job and safely browse the internet.

