Aviation hobbies grow in popularity, Marion County expands airport to meet the demand

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - More aviators in Marion County will soon have the chance to store their Cessnas and other aircraft at the X35 airport in Dunnellon. A $3 million project to expand the facility is almost finished.

The airport currently has room for 48 T-hangars and 51 tied-down spaces. County staff said that by the end of the month, the construction of 20 more T-hangars will be complete. Planning and design for this project began in April 2020 and construction begin last Aug.

Central Florida Skydiving is the only business on the property to offer guided lessons of the ‘extreme sport.’ They opened up one year ago on Sept. 1.

Owner of Central Florida Skydiving, Donnie Hicky, has been skydiving for more than 13 years. Memories of his jumps line the walls of his business. (WCJB)

Weather and wind radar displayed on an Ipad inside the check-in building at Central Florida Skydiving. (WCJB)

Skydiver floats down to the grassy field at the Marion County Airport. (WCJB)

The owner, Donnie Hicky has been skydiving for more than 13 years. He has “just over 9,500 jumps,” he explained standing in front of his big, lime green, plane.

“I just love being in the sky,” he said.

With the completion of the expansion project, county staff said they hope this will alleviate some of the pressure of the airport’s 142-person waiting list.

“This project brings even more aviation-related activities and opportunities to our community, from skydiving to building a lifelong career in aviation,” Airport Manager Mike Grawe is quoted as saying in a recent press release.

The project was made possible through grants from the Florida Department of Transportation which provided 80% of the funding to complete the project. The county provided the other 20%.

“It’s a bond that we all share of the love of flight and having those hangars being built over there is an amazing thing,” Hicky said. “It really is.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.