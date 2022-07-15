Advertisement

Cross Pointe Ocala will celebrate the end of its vacation bible school program with a block party

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Cross Pointe Ocala will host a block party on Friday.

The event is at Cross Pointe Church 5494 SW 50th Ct in Ocala.

This event is to celebrate the end of their vacation bible school program.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala renters struggle with paying for housing as inflation reaches 41 year record

More than 100 kids are expected to attend.

They have activities like water slides and games along with items like pizza, cotton candy, and Kona ice being served.

This event is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver

Latest News

Gulf Coast Financial Services will host a first responder appreciation lunch
Gulf Coast Financial Services will host a first responder appreciation lunch
Melrose Park Elementary will hold Summer Nights
Melrose Park Elementary will hold Summer Nights
Marion County Pets: Missy, Sprout, and Bruce
Marion County Pets: Missy, Sprout, and Bruce
“What’s up” with K-Country 7/15
“What’s up” with K-Country 7/15