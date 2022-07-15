Cross Pointe Ocala will celebrate the end of its vacation bible school program with a block party

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Cross Pointe Ocala will host a block party on Friday.

The event is at Cross Pointe Church 5494 SW 50th Ct in Ocala.

This event is to celebrate the end of their vacation bible school program.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala renters struggle with paying for housing as inflation reaches 41 year record

More than 100 kids are expected to attend.

They have activities like water slides and games along with items like pizza, cotton candy, and Kona ice being served.

This event is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.