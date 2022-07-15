Advertisement

Florida Teacher of the Year crowned

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s teacher of the year is from Clay County.

The winner was Melissa Matz of Lakeside Middle School in Orange Park.

Also nominated was Gilchrist County Teacher of the Year Brooke Whittington who was one of the four runners-up.

Whittington teaches 4th grade at Bell Elementary School.

She and the four others each received a $15,000 award for their efforts.

Thursday’s Florida Department of Education awards gala happened in Orlando.

Wade Sapp stole the truck from a Lake County gas station
