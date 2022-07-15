Florida Teacher of the Year crowned

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s teacher of the year is from Clay County.

The winner was Melissa Matz of Lakeside Middle School in Orange Park.

Also nominated was Gilchrist County Teacher of the Year Brooke Whittington who was one of the four runners-up.

Whittington teaches 4th grade at Bell Elementary School.

She and the four others each received a $15,000 award for their efforts.

Thursday’s Florida Department of Education awards gala happened in Orlando.

