Free adoption event at Alachua County Animal Services amid ‘crisis-level overcrowding’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the shelter remains closed to intakes due to overcrowding and staffing shortages, Alachua County Animal Resources and Care is waiving all adoption fees during a two-day adoption event.

The department is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for a free National Adoption Weekend event on July 22 and 23. The event is on both days from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the shelter at 3400 N.E. 53rd Avenue, Gainesville.

Pet adopters must be over the age of 18 and have valid identification with proof of current address. Adoptable cats and dogs are vaccinated, microchipped, and sterilized.

At the end of June, officials shut down intakes due to crisis-level overcrowding. They say the shelter will remain closed to new animals until the issue is resolved.

