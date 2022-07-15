Advertisement

Free adoption event at Alachua County Animal Services amid ‘crisis-level overcrowding’

Residents did not hold back in expressing their concerns to County Commissioners.
Residents did not hold back in expressing their concerns to County Commissioners.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the shelter remains closed to intakes due to overcrowding and staffing shortages, Alachua County Animal Resources and Care is waiving all adoption fees during a two-day adoption event.

The department is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for a free National Adoption Weekend event on July 22 and 23. The event is on both days from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the shelter at 3400 N.E. 53rd Avenue, Gainesville.

RELATED: ‘It’s really important that people come and help as much as they can by fostering’: Outcry for help continues at Alachua pet shelter

Pet adopters must be over the age of 18 and have valid identification with proof of current address. Adoptable cats and dogs are vaccinated, microchipped, and sterilized.

At the end of June, officials shut down intakes due to crisis-level overcrowding. They say the shelter will remain closed to new animals until the issue is resolved.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver

Latest News

The listing was confirmed by an agent with Premiere Sotheby's International Realty
Ocala’s Classic Mile Training Park Center listed for sale
Ocala’s Classic Mile Training Park Center listed for sale
Ocala wrestler prepares for professional debut
Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell elected to the Florida Association of Counties board of...
Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell elected to the Florida Association of Counties board of directors
Aviation hobbies grow in popularity, Marion County expands airport to meet the demand