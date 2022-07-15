Gainesville Country Club closed until October

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - General Manager Tj Wrzesinski said the golf course needs maintenance. While that is going on, people can’t play golf on the course.

The club is dealing with financial troubles. Gainesville Regional Utilities shut off the power due to non-payment of $38,000.

An Alachua County Tax Collector said a seizure notice was posted on the club’s front door due to unpaid bills.

The notice has since been removed because partial payments were received.

The Gainesville Country Club said in a statement, “As with any facility of this age, there are times when additional efforts of maintenance are needed. We recognized an opportunity, during this off-season, to temporarily suspend operations to allow the course some rest from traffic”.

One resident thinks differently because owner Joseph Hernandez pledged $10,000,000 to the University of Florida for a chemistry building; later he reneged on the deal.

“I was a little surprised because he made such a big deal out of it. When you renege on a donation to the university, as he did. There might be some suspicions that things were not what they appeared to be. We will go on country club or not,” said resident James M. Dell III.

Some people showed up to hit golf balls, not realizing the course was closed. Online it has not been updated that it’s not open.

In Florida, many golf courses are in residential neighborhoods.

One resident feels if the club shuts down, it will not stop people from buying homes in the area.

“This is not going to impact it that much because people like living out here; they come out and buy houses. People that don’t play golf have been buying up these houses as soon as they go on the market, “said Dell.

If you plan to hit the links, the Gainesville Country Club is closed until October, so you will have to drive elsewhere.

