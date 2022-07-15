Gainesville woman threatens victim with a knife

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was arrested after officers say she threatened someone with a knife.

Alachua Police officers arrested Shaniya Wilson, 18, on Thursday night after an altercation on Northwest 156th Place.

The victim told police, that Wilson and other people approached her vehicle in an aggressive manner. Wilson was holding a knife.

The victim started recording video of Wilson and called 911. When she learned law enforcement was on the way, Wilson disposed of the knife.

When officers arrived they spoke to the victim and bystanders, some of which were children, who corroborated the story.

Officers found the knife a few blocks away with help from some of the witnesses.

Wilson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. She was booked in the Alachua County Jail.

