Gainesville woman threatens victim with a knife

Shaniya Wilson, 18, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Shaniya Wilson, 18, Alachua County Jail booking photo
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was arrested after officers say she threatened someone with a knife.

Alachua Police officers arrested Shaniya Wilson, 18, on Thursday night after an altercation on Northwest 156th Place.

The victim told police, that Wilson and other people approached her vehicle in an aggressive manner. Wilson was holding a knife.

The victim started recording video of Wilson and called 911. When she learned law enforcement was on the way, Wilson disposed of the knife.

TRENDING: Lake City Police Department investigates four separate cases of shots fired

When officers arrived they spoke to the victim and bystanders, some of which were children, who corroborated the story.

Officers found the knife a few blocks away with help from some of the witnesses.

Wilson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. She was booked in the Alachua County Jail.

