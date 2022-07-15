Advertisement

Gulf Coast Financial Services will host a first responder appreciation lunch

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a first responder appreciation lunch on Friday.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m., and it is located at 248 N Marion Ave in Lake City.

The event is hosted by Gulf Coast Financial Services.

It includes fire and rescue, local and state law enforcement, EMS, and active duty military.

This event is open to the public.

