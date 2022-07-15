Gulf Coast Financial Services will host a first responder appreciation lunch

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a first responder appreciation lunch on Friday.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m., and it is located at 248 N Marion Ave in Lake City.

The event is hosted by Gulf Coast Financial Services.

It includes fire and rescue, local and state law enforcement, EMS, and active duty military.

This event is open to the public.

