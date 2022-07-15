Hundreds of job seekers attend ACPS job fair ahead of the school year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lines were wrapped around the outside of the Alachua County Public Schools district’s building as more than 200 people showed up applying for jobs.

Everyone had resumes and cover letters in hand searching for jobs for this upcoming school year.

“As of right now I know we were in need of about 40 positions for teachers. but we have a wide range of positions that are available on our website. so we need about 200 positions to fill,” said recruitment marketing retention specialist Tonya Nunn.

A variety of positions are open, including counselors, social workers, custodians, and bus drivers and you could also be hired on the spot.

“I’m looking for a job to teach and make a difference in our community so why not come out. I looked at the sign on one of the schools and I said you know what I’m going to give it a shot,” said Yaneidy Nunez.

That she did being hired at the fair as a fourth-grade teacher.

Jamelia Gunter heard about this opportunity from a cousin and drove up from Polk County to find a job.

“Of course I love the school district but never had a job career fair where we had opportunities for different positions. Like they even have opportunities for people that want to do plumbing and construction and carpentry so I think that’s amazing.”

Many employers say they are struggling to find people to fill positions.

“I know that there are other companies that are in need of help as well but for our child, it’s a desperate need,” said Nunn.

Alachua County school officials said this was a way to find candidates ahead of the school year.

They still have positions to fill.

