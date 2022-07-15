Lake City Police Department investigates four separate cases of shots fired

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Shots rang out in four neighborhoods in Lake City on Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Lake City Police officers say the first shots were reported around 6:00 p.m. Thursday on Southeast Putnam Street. A witness says a man with a handgun fired several shots out of the window of a red Nissan car as it drove down the street.

Officers say while searching for evidence, they found a home with a security camera facing the street. The owner did not allow officers to review the footage.

Just after 10:00 p.m., someone anonymously reported gunfire in the area of Northwest Florida Avenue. Officers could not find any evidence of property damage or shots fired.

A few minutes after midnight, a home on Northeast Annie Mattox Street was hit with gunfire. The homeowner told officers they heard four or five gunshots, one of which came through the living room window.

About ten minutes later, officers were sent to Southeast Melrose Way to an anonymous report of gunshots. Officers were unable to find any evidence of shots fire or property damage.

No injuries were reported related to any of the incidents.

Officers ask anyone with information to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.

