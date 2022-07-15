Lake City police officers respond to four different gunfire incidents in one night

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The first report of gunfire was received just after 6:00 pm last night on southeast Putnam street.

A witness told Lake City police officers they saw a red Nissan with tinted windows which fired three to four shots from a handgun.

The second call officers responded to was at 10:06 pm from northwest Florida avenue. Officers found no evidence and damage in the area.

One man who has lived in Lake City for eight years is worried about the safety of his family; especially his teenage son.

“It’s scary like I said. Sixteen,” said Chris Maas. “He’s out and about.”

The third call was reported at 12:15 am on northeast Annie Mattox street where a house was struck.

A resident from the neighborhood says he trusts officers to keep people safe despite the increase in crime.

“It’s a great place. I would have to say crime as a whole is, probably up a little bit,” said Ed Pennett. “But we do have great law enforcement officers.”

Pennett says his family and neighbors are not letting their guard down.

“They are taking the necessary steps to protect themselves. I think you have to be diligent,” said Pennett. “You shouldn’t leave your stuff in your cars, shouldn’t leave them unlocked.”

The last call officers responded to, came in at 12:23 am on southeast Melrose Way but no evidence of damage was found.

All of the gunfire reports were made within a 2-mile radius.

Police say they are investigating many other reports of gunfire made within the past month.

