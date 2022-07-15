Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Missy, Sprout, and Bruce

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First is the very silly Missy. This pup loves anything that has to do with water and is ready to splash around with a new best friend.

Next on the roster is the cozy and cuddly Sprout. This ten-week-old kitty is ready to be loved in his forever home.

Last but not least is Bruce. This ten-year-old dog is looking for someone who appreciates the old guys. He is hoping that someone will come and make him feel like he’s young again.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Norm, Cherry, and Deidre

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver

Latest News

Alachua County Pets: Ghost Pepper, Pip, Sage, and Leslie
Alachua County Pets: Ghost Pepper, Pip, Sage, and Leslie
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new...
Marion County Pets: Norm, Cherry, and Deidre
Alachua County Pets: Smudge, Bushy, Lupin, and Charlie Brown
Alachua County Pets: Smudge, Bushy, Lupin, and Charlie Brown
Marion County Pets: Dixie, Beans, and Sable
Marion County Pets: Dixie, Beans, and Sable