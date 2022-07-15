Marion County Pets: Missy, Sprout, and Bruce

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First is the very silly Missy. This pup loves anything that has to do with water and is ready to splash around with a new best friend.

Next on the roster is the cozy and cuddly Sprout. This ten-week-old kitty is ready to be loved in his forever home.

Last but not least is Bruce. This ten-year-old dog is looking for someone who appreciates the old guys. He is hoping that someone will come and make him feel like he’s young again.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

