Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old that was a suspect in a Georgia shooting last month

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect in a shooting in Georgia last month was apprehended by Marion County sheriff’s deputies Thursday.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Derry Battle.

He was wanted for two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in Blakely, Georgia, which is close to the Alabama state line.

Battle is scheduled to be extradited to Georgia to face charges there.

