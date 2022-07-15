Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old that was a suspect in a Georgia shooting last month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect in a shooting in Georgia last month was apprehended by Marion County sheriff’s deputies Thursday.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Derry Battle.

TRENDING STORY: Marion deputies bust thief with stolen work truck

He was wanted for two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in Blakely, Georgia, which is close to the Alabama state line.

Battle is scheduled to be extradited to Georgia to face charges there.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.